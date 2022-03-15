Lagos Party: Police Nab Erelu Okin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Lagos State have nabbed Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, a.k.a. Erelu Okin concerning the controversial Lagos party where kegs of petrol as souvenirs at Havilah Events Centre in Oniru, Victoria Island were distributed on March 4.

A statement on Tuesday by the Police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu stated that Ogbolu was charged to court on Monday.

According to Ajiebutu, Ogbolu was arraigned on a four-count charge of conduct which can cause a breach of peace, putting the life of humans at risk by distributing combustible matter in a public meeting.

Other charges are intent to do harm another, unlawful storage, and containerizing of petroleum products without permission.

Ogbolu came before the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State at Oshodi under Ikeja Magisterial District.

Ajisebutu didn’t talk about if the defendant pleaded if she was guilty or not guilty when the charges were read.

Also, the commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had called for the arrest of the socialite after the event centre was sealed.