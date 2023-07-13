Lagos Police Rescue Day-Old Baby Dumped Near Septic Tank

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Lagos State says a day-old female baby has been found dumped near a septic tank in Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Lagos State.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that a member of the public found the baby inside a plastic bow at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and alerted officers at the Gowon Estate Police Division.

He said that the baby was wrapped with a cloth. “The officers promptly arrived at the scene and took the baby for immediate medical attention at a health centre.

“The baby is doing well. The officers have left the hospital for the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Alakara, Mushin, for custody,’’ he said.





