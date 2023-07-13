Lagos Police Rescue Day-Old Baby Dumped Near Septic Tank

Lagos Police Rescue Day-Old Baby Dumped Near Septic TankFeatured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 12th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Lagos State says a day-old female baby has been found dumped near a septic tank in Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Lagos State.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.
Hundeyin said that a member of the public found the baby inside a plastic bow at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and alerted officers at the Gowon Estate Police Division.
He said that the baby was wrapped with a cloth. “The officers promptly arrived at the scene and took the baby for immediate medical attention at a health centre.
“The baby is doing well. The officers have left the hospital for the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Alakara, Mushin, for custody,’’ he said.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=89351