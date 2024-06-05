Lagos Police Speak On DPO’s Abduction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has refuted claims concerning the alleged kidnapping of a Lagos Divisional Police Officer.

In a statement uploaded on his official X handle on Wednesday, Hundeyin stated that the DPO in question is safely at his office and effectively carrying out his duties to make sure that lives and property under his jurisdiction are protected.

The police image maker expressed gratitude to those who were concerned and assured the public of the commitment of the police to professional service.

Hundeyin writes: “We wish to debunk the rumour circulating that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. This claim is entirely false. The DPO in question is currently in his office, diligently performing his duties to ensure the safety of lives and property within his jurisdiction.

“We sincerely thank everyone who called this morning out of concern. We appreciate your support and assure you that we will continue to discharge our duties professionally.”