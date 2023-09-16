Lagos To Close Third Mainland Bridge For Repairs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced plans for necessary repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola saying that necessary repairs in vital parts will be carried out by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation alongside the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

According to Toriola, the repair activities will span over two consecutive Sundays, specifically on September 17 and 24, and will take place between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.

The statement also talked about alternative routes to be utilised during the period.

The statement said: “Motorists traveling from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, en route to Lagos Island, will be redirected towards the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway. This route will allow them to access Eko Bridge and subsequently reach Lagos Island, ensuring the flow of traffic.

“Similarly, for those traveling from Lagos Mainland through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) on their way to Lagos Island via the Third Mainland Bridge, an alternative route has been designated. They will be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way, which will lead them to Carter Bridge, providing a connection to Lagos Island.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



