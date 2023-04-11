Lampard Urges Chelsea To Emulate 2012 Shock Run To Euro Glory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory of the Blues’ incredible run to Champions League glory in 2012.

Lampard is back in charge of Chelsea until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Graham Potter last week.

After watching Chelsea crash to a lackluster 1-0 defeat at Wolves in his first game in charge on Saturday, Lampard takes them to Real Madrid for a daunting Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Chelsea are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League after a dismal campaign that included Thomas Tuchel being sacked in September and Potter lasting only seven months before his dismissal.

The west Londoners have managed to progress to the last eight in Europe despite their wretched domestic form.

Knocking out holders Real would be a major upset, but Lampard knows all about defying the odds in the Champions League.

Lampard captained Chelsea in their unexpected run to Champions League triumph 11 years ago.

The Blues finished sixth during an underwhelming top-fight season, with Roberto Di Matteo replacing the axed Andre Villas-Boas in March.

But in the Champions League they overturned a 3-1 first leg deficit to beat Napoli in the last 16, then recovered from 2-1 down on aggregate in the semi-final second leg to eliminate Lionel Messi’s Barcelona despite a red card for John Terry on a memorable night in the Camp Nou.

In the final against Bayern Munich, they needed a last-gasp equaliser from Didier Drogba to set up a penalty shoot-out victory over the Germans in their own Allianz Arena stadium.

Repeating that fairytale success seems beyond Chelsea as they board their flight to Madrid, but Lampard insists anything can happen if his players show enough desire.