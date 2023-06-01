Group Demands Appointment Of More Women Into Political Offices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East chapter of a Women group, under the plartform of Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN), has urged Government at all levels in the new dispensation, particularly those of the region to give Women sense of belonging when making appointments into various political positions.

They regretted that the Women folk have over the years be relegated to the background in terms of political appointments by elected political leaders at all levels of government, South- East in particular, urging the newly elected State governors to endeavour to change the narrative as they make appointments into various political offices.

The group, with a network of over 200 non governmental and Community based Organizations, is born out of the need to have a viable Coalition, working towards the mobilization of Women in all sectors for a gender review of the constitution of Nigeria.

They said: “that we demand appointment of women in the incoming Governments as Ministers, Commissioners, SSAs, permanent Secretaries, etc.

Presenting a Communique arising from a public hearing on the impact of violence and corruption in the 2023 general elections during a media briefing organized Wednesday in Enugu by WomenAid Collective WACOL, under GECORN, the groupstated that she is working towards engendering the constitution and promoting gender democracy.

The document was signed by representatives of Abia, Mrs. Anya Rose Ori, Ubagu Martha Amuche, representing Anambra, Barr. Nkem Chukwu of Ebonyi, Mrs. Iwuala Egondu, representing Imo, Dr. Rita Ugwu Coordinating Enugu Senatorial zone and Barr. Nnenna Anozie of Enugu West district.

According to the Communique read by Barr. Anozie, “GECORN has organizational structures in 36 states of Nigeria and is being managed by zonal and state coordinators with current national secretariat at WomenAid Collective (WACOL), Enugu.

She continued: “that we resolve to engage advocate for increase of Women into elective statutory position in political parties”, hinting that they have equally resolved to push for the passage of the Gender and Eqality Opportunities Bill (GEOB) into law which was rejected sometime ago by members of the National Assembly NASS.

“This press conference is part of the approved activities under the project “Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability” by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) in collaboration with Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) and supported by the MacArthur Foundation, of which Gender and Constitution Review Network (GECORN) is a cluster member of the Constitution Review and Affirmative Action group.

“The objectives of the press conference is to engage with media across different channels on ways to spotlight the unique experiences of women in the last elections (their successes, challenges and setbacks.

Barr. Anozie, who was joined during the briefing by Dr. Rita Ugwu of Enugu North and Spokesperson for WACOL, Mrs. Egodi, explained that in line with discussions, deliberations, and detailed experience sharing, during the public hearing, the group is “hereby, committed to promote gender integrity and Accountability in Nigeria.

“That we will make deliberate and concerted efforts as Stakeholders and Actors to improve the economic status of women through education and empowerment, both at the grass -root and apex level.

The group she added, is equally disposed towards the establishment of equality groups at local and community levels, stressing that “through Sensitization we will encourage conscious youth involvement in the democratic and governance process.

Anozie, further discosed that GECORN is also committed towards supporting the training of Women in politics with a view to strengthening their capacity to become equipped with the right leadership skills to compete favourably in the political space, and also we will support actions that promote mentorship of younger women in politics and leadership.

The group also resolved to participate in advocacy for inclusion of Women and girls with disability in governance, leadership and every aspect of society, expressing it’s readiness to partner religious and traditional rulers/ leaders to push for women inclusion and participation in the democratic process.

Members of the organization the Communique revealed, equally aggreed to leverage on existing structures to engage with people at the grass root level through recognized channels of communications on the need for gender equality and accountability.

In a brief remark, Executive Director of WACOL, professor Joy Ezeilo, who spoke through the organization’s pubic Relations officer, Mrs. Egodi Igwe, hinted that the famous NGO, is the lead implementing body of GECORN.

She said Barr Anozie is the Enugu West Zonal Coordinator WACOL Fifty-Fifty Action Women Nigeria.