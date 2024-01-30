‘Largest’ LNG-Powered Vessel Arrives Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government says the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel to sail to West Africa berthed at the Lekki Freeport Terminal, Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, on Monday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who welcomed the ‘CMA CGM Scandola’ vessel, the Lekki Deep Sea Port is the only port in Nigeria with the facilities to receive such large container vessels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the governor said, “It is nice to start off the week with some great news today; the LNG-powered CMA CGM SCANDOLA, a 14,812 TEUs container vessel, has made history by berthing at the Lekki Deep Sea Port—the most modern and deepest seaport in Nigeria.

“The CMA CGM SCANDOLA is the first LNG-powered container vessel to sail to West Africa, arriving in Tema before making its mark at Lekki Port. It is important to note that the Lekki Deep Sea Port is the only port in Nigeria with the facilities to receive such large container vessels.

“I’m proud of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal, and CMA CGM for elevating Nigeria’s maritime industry. The key to economic prosperity lies within the Lekki Economic Zone.”

On January 21, 2024, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced the berthing of the largest container carrier to sail on Nigerian territorial waters. The vessel christened ‘Maersk Edirne’, berthed at the Lekki Deep Seaport.





