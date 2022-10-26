Learn To Womanize With 10% Of Your Money – Erigga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer and rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has tasked fellow men not to use all their income on investments.

He stated that sometimes men should use 10 percent of their money to have a good time by womanising.

According to him, people also die and that means that if one should focus only on investments and not enjoyment, it would yield profits and the man may not be able to spend.

‘‘Anytime u cash out try dey use 10% carry woman, no be every time investment, people dey die too no forget,” he tweeted.