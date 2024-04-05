LG Polls: Bayelsa Govt Declares Friday Work-Free Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri has declared Friday, April 5th, 2024, as a work-free day for civil servants to enable them to travel to partake in the local government elections billed for Saturday.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Head of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema.

But civil servants on essential duty are exempted from the work-free day, the memo added.

Ahead of the election, political parties apart from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have been quiet.

They are yet to field candidates for Saturday’s local government poll in the oil-rich state.