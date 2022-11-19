JUST IN: Gunmen Kill Ex-Enugu Commissioner, Three Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have killed no fewer than four persons, including a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Chief Gab Onuzuluike.

The incidents occurred on Friday evening at Oji River LGA and Aguikpa community in Nkanu East council area of the state

Onuzulike, who was also a former Local Government Chairman of Oji-River, was shot dead with his brother.

They were said to be returning from a burial ceremony when they were waylaid within Oji-River.

His brother was reportedly shot dead on the spot while the commissioner was whisked away and later killed with his vehicle taken away.

A police source, who confirmed the incident, however disclosed that two of the assailants were shot dead and the vehicle and their guns recovered.

Before the incident, two persons were reportedly shot dead at Aguikpa community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Ikechukwu Nnamani, a former President General of the crisis-torn Oruku community and one Ndubuisi Nnamani, a native of Aguikpa community.

Village sources said some gunmen believed to be working for a faction in the Oruku communal conflict laid an ambush somewhere near the health centre at Aguikpa community in the early hours of Friday and gunned down the two persons.

It could not be ascertained if any arrest was made by security agencies following the shooting but sources said some of the residents fled their homes on Friday.

The gunmen have been terrorizing the people of the area, killing and setting houses of opponents ablaze after the Enugu State Government set up a judicial panel into the Oruku – Umuode communal conflict.

The findings and recommendations of the panel had since been submitted to the state government but not much has been heard about its implementation.