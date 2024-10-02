LG Polls: Fubara Asks Rivers Residents To Participate Fully, Receives Group’s Backing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Rivers State prepares for the local government elections scheduled for October 5, 2024, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called for active participation from residents, emphasizing the opportunity to reshape the political landscape of the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, made the call when he welcomed the “Simplicity Movement,” a political coalition comprised of individuals from diverse political affiliations.

Governor Fubara expressed his deep gratitude to the movement, praising their loyalty. He used the occasion to call on all Rivers residents to actively participate in the upcoming Local Government elections, which he described as crucial for the state’s political future.

He added, “Our journey is just starting. We are preparing for the election on the 5th of October. I want you to participate actively in that election.

“That election is going to be the turnaround. That election is the rebirth of a new and strong structure that doesn’t belong to anybody, and you can see that that is why they are running everywhere to stop it,” he said at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“What is structure? Structure is ownership: the one who controls the LGA; the one who controls the resources; the one who gives employment to our local people; and the one who shares the state and the local government resources among its people. And that is what I want this government to stand for (and defend in the interest of the people).”

On his part, the founder and leader of the movement Sobomabo Jackreich outlined the reasons behind their show of solidarity, expressing their commitment to standing by the governor.

He said that their support for Governor Fubara was premised on his belief in the peace and progress of the State, stressing that the administration’s focus on Rivers First was an inspiration to the group whose efforts to promote good governance were unshakeable.

Before they visited the Government House, the Simplicity Movement inaugurated their new secretariat in Port Harcourt.

During the event, the group’s spokesperson, Kelly Rufus, along with other members, explained the mission and goals of the movement.

“We will not allow anyone to distort the peace in Rivers State. We believe the Governor has done much already and we will stand by him,” he said.

According to him, their resolve is to foster unity and political stability in the state.

With the prolonged political challenges in Rivers, groups like the Simplicity Movement are positioning themselves to support their chosen leaders. The upcoming election may serve as a critical test for political actors in the state, especially as Rivers moves toward the 2027 governorship election.