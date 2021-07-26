Always Do Police Work With Fear Of God, ACP Mashat Advises Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of police ACP, Barrister Danlandi Mashat, of the Enugu State Command, has counselled his colleagues on the need to always discharge their duties with fear of God, and make prayers their watch word in all they do in life.

The Senior officer said as human beings, we must always have faith in God no matter the circumstances we find ourselves in, adding that we must always embrace prayers, “because it remains the master key to any problem or difficulty one may be going through in life.

Speaking with newsmen Weekend during a thanksgiving Church Service/Sent forth ceremony held in his honour at the Uwani Police Station, Enugu, by friends and well wishers, Mashat, attributed the success stories recorded so far in life and carreer to prayers and fear of God.

African Examiner reports that the Plateau State born top police officer, who was recently elevated from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police to ACP, became popular in Enugu Command following his use of both practical experience and spiritual approach in discharging his duty.

He is known for casting out demons from criminal suspects arrested by his men for various offences, who are also believed to be possessed by unclean spirit, an act that popularized him in all the stations he served in Enugu state.

On the elevation he said: “this promotion” is telling me that i should do more, secondly, it is God that brought me to this level, I should serve God while doing the police work, the challenge has been taskfull and onerous, but I thank God for everything.

“You know in the police we have chaplaincy, fortunately or unfortunately, I’m not part of it, but I know that God is supreme and I know that without him nobody will perform this job.

“A case in sight, somebody came and said I was affecting them spiritually, that person is somebody who will touch the wall and you see him disappearing, and suddenly when he came I don’t know what moved me and when I laid my hands on him and started praying and he started vomiting razor blade and charms.

“In this police work, you can’t do it without prayer so what has been my strength is prayers, wherever I am, I pray for my station, infact yesterday, somebody came to tell me that they did not burn my station during the Endsars because of the way I handled them.

“That really moved me, and shows that wherever you are policing, you should police with the fear of God and people will be there to protect you when there is a problem.

“There was a day I was sleeping and I heard God clearly saying why are your men collecting money and giving you bribes in disguise and that very day I came back to the station and brought a signal to all of them that I don’t want anybody to give me one naira.

“God is everything. That has been my strength, I pray in the morning in the evening and night, that has been my strength.

“They brought an armed robber to my office and he ran away and said there was fire in my office and nobody was seeing the fire but I knew God was there and is always there. When you truly worship God he will do it for you and he can even give you riches.

“What I would like to be remembered for is when people say I’m upright, this man helped me and my legacies will speak for me.”























