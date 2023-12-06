Okonjo-Iwela Makes Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women’s List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been listed on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list.

According to Forbes’ 20th annual ranking released on Tuesday, the distinguished Nigerian economist holds the 87th spot, surpassing South African businesswoman Mpumi Madisa, who stands at 88th.

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan also makes her debut on the list at the 93rd position, alongside Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist Mo Abudu at the 98th.

Topping the chart is Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission for Impactful Policy and Budget, while Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President, secures the second spot, with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris following closely in third place.

Okonjo-Iweala, who shattered barriers in 2021 as the first woman and the first African Director-General of the WTO, is celebrated for her remarkable career at the World Bank and impactful economic reforms in Nigeria.

Her recognition on Forbes’ list underscores not only her significant contributions to global trade but also her commitment to economic development, governance, and international leadership.

See full list below:

1 Ursula von der Leyen 65 Belgium Politics & Policy

2 Christine Lagarde 67 Germany Politics & Policy

3 Kamala Harris 59 USA Politics & Policy

4 Giorgia Meloni 46 Italy Politics & Policy

5 Taylor Swift 33 USA Media & Entertainment

6 Karen Lynch 59 USA Business

7 Jane Fraser 56 USA Finance

8 Abigail Johnson 61 USA Finance

9 Mary Barra 61 USA Business

10 Melinda French Gates 59 USA Philanthropy

11 Julie Sweet 56 USA Business

12 Kristalina Georgieva 70 USA Politics & Policy

13 MacKenzie Scott 53 USA Philanthropy

14 Gail Boudreaux 63 USA Business

15 Emma Walmsley 54 UK Business

16 Ruth Porat 66 USA Technology

17 Safra Catz 62 USA Technology

18 Ana Patricia Botín 63 Spain Finance

19 Carol Tomé 66 USA Business

20 Sandy Ran Xu 46 China Business

21 Kathryn McLay 49 USA Business

22 Sarah London 43 USA Business

23 Amy Hood 51 USA Technology

24 Tarciana Gomes Medeiros 45 Brazil Finance

25 Laurene Powell Jobs 60 USA Philanthropy

26 Catherine MacGregor 51 France Business

27 Janet Yellen 77 USA Politics & Policy

28 Gwynne Shotwell 60 USA Technology

29 Phebe Novakovic 66 USA Business

30 Tsai Ing-wen 67 Taiwan Politics & Policy

31 Oprah Winfrey 69 USA Media & Entertainment

32 Nirmala Sitharaman 64 India Politics & Policy

33 Ho Ching 70 Singapore Finance

34 Thasunda Brown Duckett 50 USA Finance

35 Marianne Lake, Jennifer Piepszak USA Finance

36 Beyoncé Knowles 42 USA Media & Entertainment

37 Shari Redstone 69 USA Media & Entertainment

38 Kathy Warden 52 USA Business

39 Dana Walden 59 USA Media & Entertainment

40 Amanda Blanc 56 UK Business

41 Susan Li 38 USA Technology

42 Margherita Della Valle 58 USA Business

43 Adena Friedman 54 USA Finance

44 Mary Callahan Erdoes 56 USA Finance

45 Lynn Martin 47 USA Finance

46 Sheikh Hasina Wajed 76 Bangladesh Politics & Policy

47 Sri Mulyani Indrawati 61 Indonesia Politics & Policy

48 Gina Rinehart 69 Australia Business

49 Lisa Su 54 USA Technology

50 Vicki Hollub 64 USA Business

51 Nicke Widyawati 55 Indonesia Business

52 Shemara Wikramanayake 61 Australia Finance

53 Tricia Griffith 59 USA Business

54 Jessica Tan 46 China Business

55 Judy Faulkner 80 USA Technology

56 Tokiko Shimizu 58 Japan Finance

57 Donna Langley 55 USA Media & Entertainment

58 Jennifer Salke 59 USA Media & Entertainment

59 Wang Laichun 56 China Technology

60 Roshni Nadar Malhotra 42 India Technology

61 Jenny Johnson 59 USA Finance

62 Yuriko Koike 71 Japan Politics & Policy

63 Hana Al Rostamani United Arab Emirates Finance

64 Suzanne Scott 57 USA Media & Entertainment

65 Lynn Good 64 USA Business

66 Sinead Gorman 46 The United Kingdom Business

67 Bela Bajaria 52 USA Media & Entertainment

68 Belén Garijo 63 Germany Business

69 Melanie Kreis 52 Germany Business

70 Soma Mondal 60 India Business

71 Paula Santilli Mexico Business

72 Mette Frederiksen 46 Denmark Politics & Policy

73 Joey Wat 52 China Business

74 Rihanna 35 USA Media & Entertainment

75 Linda Thomas-Greenfield 71 USA Politics & Policy

76 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 70 India Business

77 Güler Sabanci 68 Turkey Business

78 Trudy Shan Dai 47 China Business

79 Debra Crew 52 The United Kingdom Business

80 Robyn Denholm 60 Austrailia Business

81 Solina Chau 61 Hong Kong Philanthropy

82 Lee Boo-jin 53 South Korea Business

83 Robyn Grew 54 The United Kingdom Finance

84 Zuzana Caputova 50 Slovakia Politics & Policy

85 Mary Meeker 64 USA Finance

86 Makiko Ono 63 Japan Business

87 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 69 Nigeria Politics & Policy

88 Mpumi Madisa 44 South Africa Business

89 Melanie Perkins 36 Austrailia Business

90 Dominique Senequier 70 France Finance

91 Raja Easa Al Gurg United Arab Emirates Business

92 Julia Gillard 62 The United Kingdom Philanthropy

93 Samia Suluhu Hassan 63 Tanzania Politics & Policy

94 Xiomara Castro 64 Honduras Politics & Policy

95 Kirsten Green 52 USA Finance

96 Choi Soo-yeon 42 South Korea Business

97 Jenny Lee 51 Singapore Finance

98 Mo Abudu 59 Nigeria Media & Entertainment

99 Mia Mottley 58 Barbados Politics & Policy

100 Barbie 64 USA Media & Entertainment





