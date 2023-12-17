LP Has Dropped Petition Against Fubara’s Election, Says Itubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party (LP) has dropped its petition against the election of Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 poll.

LP had challenged Fubara’s victory in the exercise with the Appeal Court in Lagos dismissing its petition and upholding the PDP candidate’s win.

But weeks after the development, LP’s governorship candidate in the election Beatrice Itubo said the party had dropped the case.

She said this in a Saturday chat with Channels Television in her Ogbakiri country home of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Because of the current happenings in River State, we feel that the interests of the state are far more paramount than every one of our expectations or feelings,” the LP chieftain said.

“So, we are looking at it from the angle of the people. People have said, ‘Let us allow the government to move on, let there be good governance’ and there cannot be good governance without peace.

“And so we looked at the whole scenario and we said ‘Enough is enough. Let us go back and ask our lawyers to withdraw the suit so that we can join hands with the present government to see how we can move the state forward’.”

According to her, all Rivers residents need to back the Fubara government to bring development to the state.

“And not just us. We are also calling on well-meaning Rivers indigenes – even those who live and work in the state, and those who do business here; everybody – to come out and support the government of Sir Sim Fubara so that we can move Rivers State to the next level because no society can develop without peace,” she said, but affirming she is still in Labour Party.

“And we need the dividends of democracy here in Rivers State. And so we are saying, yeah, we cannot continue to fight. The Bible says there’s a time to fight and a time to stop fighting. And I think this is the time to stop fighting.”





