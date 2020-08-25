Mailafia Resigns from NIPPS Over Controversial Radio Interview

Spread the love





























By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy Governor of the Centra Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned from his appointment at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS.

The former Deputy governor of the Central Bank has been a Directing Staff of the Federal Government owned Institute.

This development is coming shortly after he was interrogated by the Department of State Services, two times over an interview he granted a Radio Station where he alleged that a Northern Governor is behind Boko Haram.

African Examiner reports that Mailafia recently declined a police invitation and has challenged the Police Summons in court.

Spread the love





















