Obi Wins Polling Units In Presidential Villa And Others in FCT

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, February 25th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Saturday, won at polling units within the Presidential Villa.

Verified Results are as follows:

ONE
Polling Unit 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3

TWO
Polling Unit 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29

THREE
Polling Unit 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32

FOUR
Polling Unit 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113



FIVE
Polling Unit 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12

SIX
Polling Unit 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0

SEVEN
Polling Unit 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29

EIGHT
Polling Unit 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2

NINE
Polling Unit 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21

