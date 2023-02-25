Obi Wins Polling Units In Presidential Villa And Others in FCT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Saturday, won at polling units within the Presidential Villa.

Verified Results are as follows:

ONE

Polling Unit 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

Polling Unit 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

Polling Unit 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32

FOUR

Polling Unit 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113

FIVE

Polling Unit 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

SIX

Polling Unit 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SEVEN

Polling Unit 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

EIGHT

Polling Unit 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

NINE

Polling Unit 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21