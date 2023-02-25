Obi Wins Polling Units In Presidential Villa And Others in FCT

Obi Wins Polling Units In Presidential Villa And Others in FCTFeatured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, February 25th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Saturday, won at polling units within the Presidential Villa.
Verified Results are as follows:
ONE
Polling Unit 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
Polling Unit 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
Polling Unit 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32
FOUR
Polling Unit 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113
FIVE
Polling Unit 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12
SIX
Polling Unit 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0
SEVEN
Polling Unit 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29
EIGHT
Polling Unit 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2
NINE
Polling Unit 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=85625