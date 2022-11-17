Man United Removes Ronaldo’s Poster From Old Trafford

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United has begun taking action against Cristiano Ronaldo concerning his interview with Piers Morgan, in which he slammed many aspects of the club.

African Examiner writes that workers have been seen tearing a large poster featuring Ronaldo from the side of Old Trafford.

The Portuguese granted an interview as he opened up to Pers Morgan in an interview titled ‘uncensored’.

He stated that the Glazer family ‘didn’t care about sporting success, saying that he ‘didn’t respect’ manager Erik ten Hag and he also lamented about the lack of ‘evolution’ since his exit in 2008 as part of the 90-minute interview.

On Monday, a club statement read: “Manchester United note the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”