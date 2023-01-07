Manchester United Beat Everton In FA Cup Fourth Round Tie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 17 matches in all competitions, including eight consecutive victories on home soil.

Frank Lampard, under intense scrutiny for his job, reverted to a five-man defence that so effectively thwarted Manchester City in Premier League action recently.

There’d be no repeat in the early stages here though, as United needed little more than three minutes to race into the lead. Marcus Rashford swept past Ben Godfrey with astonishing pace before squaring for Antony to slide in and stab home at the far post.

The Red Devils were looking rampant and Anthony Martial threatened to double the lead moments later, but the Frenchman dragged his shot wide from the edge of the area. That soon faded though, with Erik ten Hag’s men looking casual and conceding chances. Demarai Gray hit the post, before the Toffees equalised in bizarre circumstances. Neal Maupay’s cross from the right somehow creeped through David de Gea’s legs at the near post and allowed Conor Coady to steer home from no more than a few yards.

Both sides appeared more comfortable on the break, and Jordan Pickford made a vital save to deny Martial’s finish after a sweeping counter. The hosts’ quality in the final third was earning them more openings, and Christian Eriksen nearly made one of them count as his curling effort from the edge of the area narrowly evaded the top corner. That theme continued after the restart and United soon restored the lead. Rashford was instrumental again, as his dazzling footwork deceived Séamus Coleman before his square ball was inadvertently turned into his own net by Coady.

The game remained open and chances continued to flow at both ends. De Gea made a vital intervention to deny Coleman, before Pickford was at full stretch to deny Bruno Fernandes what would have been a wonder goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have bundled in a second Everton equaliser, but Gray was offside in the build-up.

That would be all the Toffees had left though, and United would widen the margin deep into stoppage time after Alejandro Garnacho was tripped by Garnacho inside the area. Man of the moment Rashford was preferred to Fernandes from 12 yards, and he dispatched beyond international teammate Pickford to condemn Everton to a ninth defeat from their last 12 games.