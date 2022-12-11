Manuel Neuer’s Season Over After Ski Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayern Munich suffered a major blow on Saturday with their iconic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announcing he will be out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing.

Neuer had gone for a break to try and get over Germany’s first-round exit at the World Cup.

“Hey guys,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his thumb raised.

“While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

“Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors!

“It hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”