Mastermind Of Kano Children’s Kidnap Bags 104 Years Jail Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kano High Court, on Friday, sentenced Paul Owne to 104 imprisonment for masterminding the kidnap of nine children in the state.

Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, who found the convict guilty of all the 38-count charge, sentenced him without an option of fine.

African Examiner reports that the convict pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted accordingly.

We also reports that the six other defendants, who were arraigned alongside Owne, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“I find Owne guilty on counts two, eight, nine, 27 and 34. I hereby sentence him to seven years imprisonment on each of the counts without an option of fine, in addition to paying the sum of N100,000 fine.

“The court also found Owne guilty on counts three, five, 10, 11, 22, 28 and 38. I sentence him to seven years in a correctional centre on each of the counts.

Yusuf held that the convict was found guilty on counts four, 12, 13, 29 and 38, and sentenced him to four years in a correctional centre on each of the counts without an option of fine.

She, however, said that all the counts must run concurrently and ordered the remand of the six other defendants in a correctional centre for continuation of trial.

African Examiner reports that Owne and six others were first arraigned on Nov. 13, 2020 for the kidnap of nine children, who were trafficked from Kano to Anambra.























