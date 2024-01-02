May Edochie: Reactions Trail Yul Edochie’s Comment Concerning 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are reacting to the news of controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reacting to the statement of his first wife, May Edochie, after she reflected on events in 2023.

The African Examiner recalls that the estranged couple’s first son, Kambilichukwu, died in March 2023 after he slumped while playing football in school.

However, expressing gratitude to God for a successful 2023, Yul had taken to his social media account saying that 2023 has been his best year so far.

However, in her New Year post on Monday, May wrote; “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of Jan. Unknown to anyone what you would deliver.

“You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways. Too many misfortunes and the worst of it you stole my own flesh and blood leaving me in the most miserable state that I could never have imagined.”

Responding to her post, Yul in his official Instagram page, accused May of doing breast enlargement surgery in the same year 2023 without his consent.

Yul Writes: “2023 stole your flesh and blood, but you still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation on social media for people to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly.

“Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I have been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you are doing all you can to destroy mine.”

The African Examiner gathers a few of the thoughts of netizens concerning this development.

@prophetswitch writes: “As everyone was quick to criticize Yul Edochie based solely on his estranged wife’s story, Yul has revealed that May Edochie underwent butt and breast enlargement surgeries without his knowledge, and she has been engaging in secret activities with her married boyfriend. FEAR WOMEN!!

@EduEle5 writes: “Yul Edochie wrote that 2023 was the best year for him. May Edochie wrote that the year took her flesh and blood. Guess who is moving mad and angry about the post?”

@Adachika6 writes: “A bad husband cannot be a good man” Yul Edochie said 2023 was his best year earlier, so why is he speaking ill about May Edochie.”

@naomi_onuoha writes: “Yul Edochie should leave May Edochie alone, or did she have his kidney ?? Man always acting like a p**sy.”

@dmsdeking1 writes: “Let’s forget about emotional sentiments, May Edochie might be showing Yul edochie some pinch of shege in that their marriage, but as celebrities ways, he kept everything secret until he is tired of enduring. Celebrities wives mostly mount pressure on their husbands.”

@Damilola_Olaa writes: “I feel for May Edochie a lot. A whole lot.”

@pona_wears writes: “In the end it may have been May Edochie that’s problem and not Yul Edochie coz for him to have been quiet about the happenings then there’s a lot to be said.”

@EduEle5 writes: “Yul Edochie wrote that 2023 was the best year for him. May Edochie wrote that the year took her flesh and blood. Guess who is moving mad and angry about the post?”





