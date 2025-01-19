Mbah, Ex-Speaker, Royal Father, Others Pour Encomium On Late Enugu Monarch, Igwe Aniagu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, immediate past Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, traditional rulers, and other notable personalities have poured encomium on the late Monarch of Enugunato-Ihe Community, in Awgu Council area of the State, Igwe (Amb.) Ephraim M.C Aniagu, the Ezeudo Shikeaguma V11, Ozuluigbo Ndigbo 1

They extolled the sterling quality of the late royal father during his last Ofala festival/birthday ceremony attended by dignitaries from different parts of the state and the country at large.

Chairman of Awgu Traditional rulers Council,

Igwe Cyprain Maduabuchi Nevo-Obasi, led other Monarchs to the colourful event.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Mbah, who was represented by his Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Felix Nnamani, urged the people to emulate the late Igwe’s way of life.

He pointed out that the late Monarch impacted on the lives of his subjects in various ways, adding that he also contributed immensely in the development of his community.

Speaker after speaker at the event, described the late Igwe as a good leader who cared for his people till death.

The crowned prince of the Community, Prince Emeka Aniagu, in his speech, said that he would float a Foundation that would cater for the welfare of the less privileged in Ihe and beyond in memory of his late father.

Our correspondent reports that the last Ofala was also used to mark the late Igwe’s 88th birthday had he lived till January 12, 2025, but passed on in October, 2024.

While Paying tribute to his late father who, he said, lived an exemplary life as a philanthropist that assisted humanity, Prince Emeka added that he would establish the Foundation to continue the good work that his father cherished and loves so much.

According to him, “I’ll float a Foundation in memory of my late father, Igwe EMC Aniagu, the Ezeudo Shikeaguma VII, the Ozuluigbo Ndigbo 1 of Enugunato-Ihe. The Foundation will cater for the less privileged in our community and beyond.

“My father was a philanthropist who helped many in our community. Many he sent abroad and some he helped establish in business. I’ll therefore continue to do the good things that he did while alive,” he said.

Earlier in an interdenominational Ofala/Commendation Church Service, at the occasion, a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emeka Matthias Udeonu, urged the people of Enugunato-Ihe to emulate the life of their late king, Igwe EMC Aniagu who helped many in his community.

The Cleric, noted that the late Igwe sent about 1000 youths abroad for further education, stressing that it pays to live a good and worthy life and to leave a good legacy.