Military Responsible For Oil Theft In Nigeria – Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, on Friday alleged that cases of oil theft in the Niger Delta region are perpetrated by the military

Dokubo disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, oil theft in the country was traceable to the Nigerian Army and Navy.

“The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 percent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially”, he said.`

He, however, pledged his support to help the federal government bring oil theft to “zero,” saying that the present administration would ensure that those involved would be brought to book.

Dokubo said he assured Tinubu of his support to ensure “zero” oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“Myself and my brothers have assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta”, he stated.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



