Miners Indebted To FG — Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has stated that miners and operators in the sector are owing the Federal Government more than N2 trillion.

In view of this, Alake stated that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is keen to stop the activities of illegal miners across the country.

According to the minister, the actions of the illegal miners are a big crime against the country which is not acceptable.

He made this known in a meeting with Licensed Minerals Holders, Laterite /Sand Operators Dealers in Kaduna State, on Thursday.

“Miners and Operators owed the federal government more than N2trn” while “in Kaduna State, it’s over N300bn.

“We have made it very clear that in Kaduna State, every operator should make bold steps and clear their debt,” the minister, represented by the Acting Zonal Mines Officer, North-West Zonal Office, Kutman Hosea Ali, said.

He also took the opportunity to explain the Special Mines Taskforce activated in Kaduna State which according to him is to clamp down on illegal miners and nonpayment of royalties.

He concluded: “Let me clarify it, state government and local government are entitled to collect other taxes such as ground rent and other taxes but they are not to collect royalty and tax on mining

“Any state government or any local government that collects money in the name of Royalty or Mineral Tax will be deducted from the source allocated to the State.

“The Special Mines Taskforce has been activated in Kaduna State and they had commenced operation on the war against illegal Mining and nonpayment of royalties which must be paid monthly as well as other taxes to the Government of Nigeria.”





