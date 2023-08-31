Minister Promises Improved Clinical Governance To Address Poor Quality of Health Services

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has decried unacceptable post-operation complications among six patients who underwent cataract surgeries at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.

In a statement issued by Tashikalmah Hallah, Special Assistant to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare on Media and External Relations, the Minister, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate explained that all patients deserve good quality health care in all health facilities and directed an investigation into the cases. The Minister added that the Federal government places a high premium on clinical governance to improve the quality of health care in Nigeria’s health system.

The panel set up by the Ministry will immediately investigate these six cases to fully understand the specific incident that led to the adverse events, understand the systemic causes, and ensure appropriate actions are taken, following all due processes to ensure fairness.

The panel will consist of five members, which includes three consultant ophthalmologists and two representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, and headed by an external consultant ophthalmologist to give it the independence it deserves. The Honorable Minister of State, Dr. Tunji Alausa, affirms that “in this new era, emphasis will be placed on high quality care and substandard quality of care to our citizen is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality health services irrespective of their age, ethnicity, income, or location over time. “Improving the quality of health services is paramount for rebuilding the people’s trust in our health institutions,” he added.