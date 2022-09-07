Bbnaija: I Started Watching Porn At Age 9 – Daniella

Bbnaija: I Started Watching Porn At Age 9 – DaniellaEntertainment, Featured, Latest News Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniella, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has stated that she was exposed to porn at the age of 9.
Daniella stated this in a conversation with Allysyn on Wednesday.
Reacting, Allyson also stated that she watched soft porn while in secondary school but she is still not a sexual person.
Daniella said: “I was exposed to porn at the age 9.”
Allyson said: “I was watching Spartacus show (soft porn) in secondary school. I wasn’t tempted to explore and even now I am not a sexual person.”
