Bbnaija: I Started Watching Porn At Age 9 – Daniella

Posted by Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniella, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has stated that she was exposed to porn at the age of 9.

Daniella stated this in a conversation with Allysyn on Wednesday.

Reacting, Allyson also stated that she watched soft porn while in secondary school but she is still not a sexual person.



Daniella said: “I was exposed to porn at the age 9.”

Allyson said: “I was watching Spartacus show (soft porn) in secondary school. I wasn’t tempted to explore and even now I am not a sexual person.”

