Burnley Vs Watford: Troost-Ekong, Etebo Fit To Play, Dennis Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three Watford players have returned from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations over the past week.

The club made this known in a post on their website.

William Troost-Ekong reported back to the London Colney training ground last week after Nigeria’s elimination, while Morocco pair Adam Masina and Imran Louza re-joined the squad yesterday and will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burnley (Saturday February 5).

After re-joining training, Peter Etebo (quad) is now doing some monitored work and will be further assessed over the coming days, while Kwadwo Baah (foot) is working outside and in contention for a return to full training soon.

Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is progressing well having recently started running outside, however the Cameroonian defender is still a few weeks away from returning.

Ismaïla Sarr joined up with the Senegal squad at AFCON last week and having scored in their quarter-final tie against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, now faces a semi-final with Burkina Faso this evening (Wednesday February 2).

Finally, Emmanuel Dennis is suspended for the Burnley fixture due to his sending off against Norwich City.