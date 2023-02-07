Mixed Reactions As Linda Ikeji Produced Aluu 4 Movie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that controversial blogger, Linda Ikeji, produced a movie concerning the Aluu four incident that happened in Port-Harcourt on October 5, 2012.

The African Examiner writes that Linda Ikeji’s movie, titled “ Dark October” reminisced about the incident that happened at the University of Port Harcourt which saw the death of Ugonna Obuzor, Lloyd Toku, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah all students of the University of Port Harcourt.

It could be recalled that the four boys were innocently killed for a crime which they did not commit as they were mobbed and burnt to death before the police could arrive.

Since their death, there have been many narrations concerning how and why they died and joining the conversation, Linda Ikeji, the blogger, made a movie concerning the death of the four students.

However, the family of the late students had warned the blogger-turned-movie producer not to produce the movie as she did not seek their consent before embarking on the project.

This development has sparked debate on social media as some netizens feel that the blogger is right in airing the movie while some feel that she should at least have sought the consent of the parents of the victims. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@onyeka_nwelue writes: “There is a book on me, called ‘Onyeka Nwelue: A Troubled Life,” by Dr. Mitterand Okorie. People are shocked I let the writer reveal the things he did in the book! That answers your question.

@EveIsKing writes: “Linda should have sought consent. P.S Nigerians are wonderful people.”

@obafemitayor writes: “It’s all about consent whether there is a book or not. If the parents don’t give their consent on a movie about their late children then don’t bloody damn shoot the movie. How hard is that to understand?”

@Keseyamadi writes: “Writing a book is different from acting a movie. I was a uniport Student, I know the emotions associated with Aluu 4 story. Linda Ikeji should do the right. Before Black Panther: Wakanda forever was produced, Marvel paid respect to the family. Let’s do this rightly as Nigerians.”

@Theresthat_ writes: “Are Nigerians attacking Linda Ikeji on account of morality or legality? If it’s morality, everyone should just sit down and shut up. If it’s legality, then the aggrieved parties should sue. There’s no need for a debate.

@GhettoPikin1 writes: “This has nothing to do with whether Nigerians read or not, let’s not downplay facts. Now you’d agree that a picture speaks a thousand words. If the family had their misgivings about the release of the movie, I’m sure they had their reasons. Linda should have sorted it out.”

@ElikorBenson writes: “If you’ve watched Linda Ikeji’s “Dark October”, you’ll have a little idea of what Lloyd, Tekena, Ugonna and Chidiaka went through on the October 5, 2012. Watching that movie brought back sad memories. 4 lives wasted Till date I only go to ALUU to see my Aunty. Hated the place.”