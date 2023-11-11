Burna, Davido, Asake, Two Other Nigerians Gets Grammy Nominations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide have all been selected for the 66th Grammy Awards.

The African Examiner writes that Grammy-winning singer; Burna Boy got a total of four while Davido, in his first nomination, got three nominations.

Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide got one nomination respectively.

The Nigerian singers were all nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category alongside South Africa’s Tyla.

Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano’, Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable’, and Tyla’s ‘Water’ were the nominees in the newly created category.

Also, Burna Boy’s other nominations include; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage – Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ – Best Global Music Performance and Davido’s other nominations are; ‘Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance.

The African Examiner presents other categories

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022), Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest For Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” The Rolling Stones

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

SOS, SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey

“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys Of Alabama,

“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Friendship,” Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell

You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Motherflower, Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish





