Burna, Davido, Asake, Two Other Nigerians Gets Grammy Nominations

Burna, Davido, Asake, Two Other Nigerians Gets Grammy NominationsEntertainment News, Latest News Friday, November 10th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide have all been selected for the 66th Grammy Awards.
The African Examiner writes that Grammy-winning singer; Burna Boy got a total of four while Davido, in his first nomination, got three nominations.
Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide got one nomination respectively.
The Nigerian singers were all nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category alongside South Africa’s Tyla.
Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano’, Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable’, and Tyla’s ‘Water’ were the nominees in the newly created category.
Also, Burna Boy’s other nominations include; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage – Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ – Best Global Music Performance and Davido’s other nominations are; ‘Timeless’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Feel’ – Best Global Music Performance.
The African Examiner presents other categories
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest For Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” The Rolling Stones
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys Of Alabama,
“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
