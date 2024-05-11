Miyetti Allah Raises Alarm Over Alleged Incessant Attacks, Killing Of Members In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has raised the alarm over the Alleged incessant attacks and killing of its members in parts of Southeast, Nigeria, calling on governor’s of the region to intervene as a matter of urgency.

They said the group is a legitimate pastoralist organization engaged in the lawful tending of cattle across Nigeria. “We are deeply concerned about the violence perpetrated against our members and their livestock, as well as the unfounded blanket accusations leveled against us in certain areas of the Southeast.

“In the past two months, we have mourned the loss of 16 individuals and hundreds of cattle in Anambra and Enugu states. It is distressing to note that some of the perpetrator were observed wearing uniforms resembling those of forest guards. We urge authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and bring the culprits to justice.

“Regrettably, we have consistently found ourselves targeted by criminal elements and at the same time unfairly blamed for criminal acts we have no involvement in. Our markets have been indiscriminately destroyed under the guise of rooting out criminality, yet no evidence of wrongdoing has been found.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu weekend alongside some members of the organization, MACBAN National Deputy Director General and Sarkin Fulani of Awka, Anambra State, Gidado Sidikki said the body is a legitimate association.