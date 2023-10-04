Mohbad: Naira Marley In Our Custody – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Lagos have confirmed that the Afrobeat musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is currently in its custody in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Tuesday night on his verified Twitter handle@BenHundeyin.

He said the Naira Marley was currently assisting with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 27-year-old singer.

“Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,” Hundeyin said.

The African examiner reports that Mohbad died on Sept.12 and was buried on Sept. 13, but was exhumed on Sept 21 for autopsy.

Many fans and celebrities in some states took to the streets in protests following the singer’s death.

They demanded that justice be done as they suspected that there was more to Mohbad’s death than met the eye.

Some called for the arrest of the music promoter, Balogun Eletu, aka ‘Sam Larry and Naira Marley over the multiple face-off with MohBad who parted ways with Marlian Records on a controversial note.

Sam Larry was arrested on Friday.





