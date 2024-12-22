Morocco Committed To Regional Development –Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Moroccan Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, stated that His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, has a special interest in the success of regional development projects in Morocco.

Laftit emphasised that he viewed the regional development initiative as a key driver for integrated, sustainable economic growth and human development.

He made this statement during the closing of the 2nd National Conference on Advanced Regionalisation, held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, on Saturday in Tangier.

Laftit further noted that regional development required the collective efforts of all stakeholders to ensure prosperity and a decent life for citizens.

According to him, the royal message emphasises the need to take up the challenges that still stand in the way of optimal implementation of the advanced regionalisation project.

He cited the challenges of reinforcing participative democracy regionally and locally, and implementing the constitutional principle of territorial accountability.

Other challenges according to him include promoting regional attractiveness, and the ability of regions to develop financing mechanisms to cope with certain crises and adapt to changes imposed by the economic situation and future hazards.

The minister said the participation of several stakeholders in the event had enabled constructive and fruitful debates on themes relating to the challenges facing the advanced regionalisation project.

“These contributions also highlighted the opportunities offered by advanced regionalisation as a platform for strengthening local governance, spatial justice and efficiency in resource management.

“It was also a collective work space giving stakeholders the opportunity to reflect on promoting integrated development through the territorial implementation of public policies,’’ he said.

The President, Association of Moroccan Regions (ARM), Mbarka Bouaida, described the conference as a strategic movement that dealt with improving the environment and improving the economy of the country on a global and national scale.

Bouaida said the meeting had brought together a large number of organisations, experts, students, citizens and global companies from across all territories.

She said the continuity of the dialogue would allow citizens and companies to organise intervention and support programmes in the field of interest.

“It is necessary to improve government policies, with projects to improve innovation programmes and improve the coordination of knowledge of the economy and the national and regional economy is the priority of all parties.

“The role of the parties in investing the economy and the national economy and the regional economy is to ensure the balance between the private sector and public sector,’’ she said. (NAN)