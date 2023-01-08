Most Crowds In Campaign Rallies Are Rented, Says Pastor Adeboye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has claimed that the majority of crowds in campaign rallies are rented by political parties.

Speaking at a sermon on Friday, the cleric stated that the youths who attend campaign rallies in the country are jobless.

Adeboye further pointed out that he has not heard from God on the candidate that will win the presidential election.

“I watch it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies. I watch it in the news,” Adeboye said.

“I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town. Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because the majority of the crowd is rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays and you gather.”

“Somebody said ‘Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because there are several things occupying my mind and one of them is; when I see the crowd gathering and if you look at the crowd, the majority of them are young.

“When I see the hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to be jobless to be attending all these rallies. What is going to happen when the campaigns are over?”