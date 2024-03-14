Most Kidnappings In FCT Are Stage-Managed – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that most incidents of kidnapping in the nation’s capital were stage-managed by people.

Wike stated this during a chat with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the Senate alongside the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, on Wednesday on insecurity in the capital city.

According to the Minister, kidnapping has reduced in the FCT following the arrest of the two most wanted notorious kidnappers.

“Most of the kidnappings here are sometimes stage-managed by people. There are some internal arrangements.

“Mind you the two most wanted notorious kidnappers, we have gotten them and that is why you see the level of kidnapping has reduced,” Wike said.

The Commissioner of Police corroborated Wike, saying that there has not been any kidnapping in the FCT for one month as the security operatives have dominated the forests.

“For one month there has not been a kidnapping in the FCT. We have used intelligence, and we have decided to dominate the forest because the FCT is bounded by states that are crime prone,” CP Igwe said.

The meeting with the Senate was prompted by summons issued by the Senate two weeks prior, requesting their briefing on security matters within the FCT, following a recent kidnap incident at the Galadima area of the Abuja metropolis.

The Senate had reached this decision following a motion put forward by Senator Nwoko Ned Munir, representing Delta North.

Senator Nwoko had emphasized the urgent necessity of bolstering security measures within the FCT.