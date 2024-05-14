Most Projects Commissioned By Wike Not Fully Funded – Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has decried the substantial debt burden inherited from the previous administration of Nyesom Wike, saying most of the projects commissioned in the state were not fully funded.

Governor Fubara stated this during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The project was commissioned by the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

He said the contractors who handled the affected projects are returning for outstanding payments.

Governor Fubara did not, however, give an estimate of the debt.

He said he is now compelled to speak out after being pushed by his opponents.

Governor Fubara expressed his intention to appear for the project commissioning project with a “white paper” detailing project funding.

Governor Fubara clarified that his administration has not engaged in conflicts with the federal government, saying it has instead received support, although challenges persist due to the interest of an insider.

He justified the presence of Alex Otti at the commissioning, citing a commitment to aligning with progressive figures.

On his part, Otti commended Fubara for the job he is doing in Rivers State.

He described Fubara’s style of goverance as true leadership, adding that true leadership is service to the people, and not to a few interests.

Otti said having served in the administration of Peter Odili and Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Fubara came prepared. He believes Fubara cannot be distracted by the polical instability in Rivere State.

He asserted that power belongs to God and no human being has the capacity to give power, except he can also give life.

The reconstruction of the Old Bori road will provide an alternative to the dilapidated section of the Eleme axis of the East West road.