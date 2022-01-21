Why Igbos Must Produce Nigeria’s Next President In 2023 – Edwin Clark

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, has stated that the Southeast “must” produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Clark made this known when a presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him on Friday.

He tasked Anyim to collaborate with leaders across Nigeria to build consensus for equity and unity.

Clark noted his passionate “belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone”.

He said: “I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”