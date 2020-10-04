Mourinho’s Spurs Humiliate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Mourinho’s Spurs Humiliate Manchester United at Old TraffordAfrican News, Latest News, Sports Sunday, October 4th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the English Premier League (EPL) era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute.
It was a big occasion for Jose Mourinho who celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the ground where he once was in charge.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had taken a second minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty kick.
But Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of some awful defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-1 ahead.
Manchester United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off following a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner kick and then Harry Kane made it 3-1.
Son added his second shortly before the break as Manchester United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 —– also to Spurs.
Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty kick spot.
Manchester United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October 2011.
(Reuters/NAN)
