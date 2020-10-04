W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Mourinho’s Spurs Humiliate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Posted by African News, Latest News, Sports Sunday, October 4th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the English Premier League (EPL) era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute.

It was a big occasion for Jose Mourinho who celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the ground where he once was in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had taken a second minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty kick.

But Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of some awful defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-1 ahead.

Manchester United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off following a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner kick and then Harry Kane made it 3-1.

Son added his second shortly before the break as Manchester United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 —– also to Spurs.

Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty kick spot.

Manchester United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October 2011.

(Reuters/NAN)


