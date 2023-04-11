My Accident Was A Blessing In Disguise – Victony

My Accident Was A Blessing In Disguise – VictonyEntertainment News, Latest News Tuesday, April 11th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor, aka Victony says his accident two years ago was a “blessing in disguise”.
The African Examiner recalls that in April 2021, the singer was involved in a ghastly accident that left one dead and three injured.
The “Soweto” crooner subsequently underwent his first surgery in the same year.
Speaking in a recent interview on ‘Tee with Tay’ podcast, Victony stated that the car crash helped him slow down and understand a deeper understanding of what is truly important in life.
“The accident was definitely a blessing in disguise because it’s teaching me a lot, I’m still learning from that experience,” he said.
“You know, it kind of just slowed me down and just made me understand that certain things were really important in life.”
