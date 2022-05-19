Buhari Welcomes Highest Senegalese Award For Emir of Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano on the conferment of the highest honour of the Republic of Senegal, the “National Order of Lion.”

According to a statement issued Thursday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said the honour was conferred on him by President Macky Sall at the Presidential Residence in Dakar, in the course of the Emir’s recent visit to the country,

The President said the honour on the Emir was richly deserved and commended his Senegalese counterpart for spotting the inherent qualities of the traditional head of the most populous northern city.

The President said the Senegalese award upon the Emir was a recognition “for his exceptional services in promoting peace, harmony and the well-being of his people and as well as his promotion of the friendly and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Senegal.”

He urged him to continue to build on the good will.