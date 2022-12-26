My Best Not Good Enough For Some Nigerians – President Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says his best efforts to change the fortune of Nigeria haven’t been enough to satisfy some Nigerians.

President Buhari stated this in a documentary aired during a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday at the State House Banquet Hall on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Responding to questions in the documentary, Buhari said, “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough. Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And they are some people who want to be clever.”