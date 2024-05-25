My Gov’t Committed To Infrastructural Dev’t- Sani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Uba Sani, of Kaduna State on Friday said the establishment of Metropolitan Authorities in the state was not intended to take away the functions of Local Governments.

Sani stated this on Friday while speaking during the inauguration of the newly constructed office complex of Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA).

He added that the establishment would rather compliment efforts toward ensuring rapid development

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the governor said the inauguration of the complex symbolized a call for collective effort and opportunity for building the state in the quest to move it forward.

In her remark, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Commissioner for Kafanchan Municipal Authority, said the metropolitan areas were created to accelerate developmental efforts of the state government under its urban renewal and infrastructural development agenda.

Yayi commended religious and traditional leaders and other stakeholders for their tremendous support to the authority.

She, however, lamented the lack of residential accommodation for her.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Kpop Gwong, Paul Wyom, said the government did not make a mistake in creating the metropolitan areas in view of the laudable achievements already recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the office complex was named after Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moroa. (NAN)