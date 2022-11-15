My Partner Spends $17,000 On Me Monthly – Bobrisky

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s ‘shim’ Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky has expressed gratitude to his/her partner for monthly upkeep.

The controversial crossdresser, who has continued to hammer that he’s become a female, claimed that his/her partner doles out $17,000 for his/her monthly expenses.

Bob gave a breakdown of the money explaining $7,000 was meant for his/her feeding, $5,000 for hair, another $5,000 for fuel and shopping.

According to the Instagram celebrity, such benevolence from his/her ‘man’ made him deserving of Bob’s immense gratitude.

In what seemed like a Snapchat conversation, Bob asked his fans how much they get from their boyfriends before revealing his/hers.

“How much is d monthly feeding money your boyfriend gives you monthly? Mine is $7k,” Bob said.

A fan identified as ‘Lover’ then told Bob that his/her partner was ‘stingy’ for giving such an amount.

But Bobrisky, responding, noted: “He’s not dear, feeding money alone is $7k Hair is $5k monthly Fuel and shopping is $5k

“lf a man I don’t have kids for he’s spending dis monthly, I should be grateful.”