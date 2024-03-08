N1.2 Billion Fraud: Tinubu Suspends Rural Electrification Agency’s MD, 3 Directors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the agency, from office:

The suspension followed new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the agency.

Furthermore, Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the officials in a fraudulent mis-expenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

According to a statement issued in Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the three other Directors suspended from office are:

(1) Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(2) Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services

(3) Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

By the directive of the President, the following qualified Nigerians are appointed to serve in the new management team of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in acting capacity with immediate effect:

(1) Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(3) Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services

(4) Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

(5) Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project

According to the statement, the President expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties and reiterated his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people.