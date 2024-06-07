N180Bn Debt: EEDC To Disconnect Southeast Govt. Houses, CBN, Military, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said it will soon commence the disconnection of South-East government houses/offices, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices, Nigerian Army and others to recover a whooping over N180 billion electricity debt being owed the organization.

The company stated this Friday in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Friday in Enugu.

He said that some of the indebted customers to be disconnected included: Enugu State Government, Ebonyi State Government, Anambra State Government, Abia State Government, Imo State Government; Innoson Technical and Industries; University of Nigeria (Enugu and Nsukka Campuses) and Nigerian Bottling Company.

According to the statement, others are: Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Air-Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; UNTH Ituku-Ozalla; Ebonyi State University; Coal Corporation Quarters and Federal Secretariat and Establishments.

“We are also disconnecting GMO Rubber Division; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State Government’s Ecumenical Centre One; Nigeria Prisons Training School; Central Bank of Nigeria offices; M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“Others are Enugu High Court; Reliable Steel and Plastic Industries Ltd; Jilnas Industries; BENGAS Nigeria Ltd; CIFO Petroleum Ltd; STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station; FINOC Industries Ltd; Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd and VIN VAL Limited.

“The rest are Local Government Council offices; Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd; Gees Denver Company Limited;the Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board, and DONLINK Plastic Industries among many others,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman noted that effective from June 10, 2024, the company would commence massive disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted aforementioned customers and other customers with outstanding electricity bills indebtedness.

“This exercise has become necessary considering the huge (over N180 billion) unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full.

“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service,” he said.

He therefore, appealed to the affected customers to endeavour to clear their arrears on or before June 10, 2024, to avoid having their supply disconnected.

Ezeh, noted that the notice of disconnection applies to all categories of customers (Maximum Demand and Non-Maximum Demand) that are indebted to EEDC.