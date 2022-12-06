2023: Tinubu Reveals Plans At Chatham House, Delegates Gbajabiamila, El-Rufai To Answer Questions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Monday revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Tinubu, who spoke during an appearance at Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom, also delegated some of his allies including serving governors and lawmakers to answer questions posed by participants at the world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum.

Some of those who answered questions on Tinubu’s behalf include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; APC national women’s leader, Dr Betta Edu; former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos, Wale Edun; amongst others.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, he adopted the delegation method “to show the team and the capacity that we have”.

El-Rufai answered questions on security, saying banditry, terrorism, separatism, and oil theft require a new approach including increasing the number of security operatives.

Alake, on his part, answered a question on how Tinubu plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty if elected.

Also, Gbajabiamila responded to a question on the strategies of Tinubu on defence, the APC national women’s leader answered a question on healthcare delivery, amongst others.