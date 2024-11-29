NAFDAC Seizes ₦300m Worth Of Fake Medicines In Lagos Raid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says its Investigation & Enforcement team has uncovered a trove of counterfeit medicines during a raid at Tyre Village, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

The Agency disclosed this in a statement on its X handle on Thursday, stating that the operation led to the seizure of fake pharmaceuticals.

Amoxicillin 500mg, Ampicloxa capsules 500mg, and packaging materials for Augmentin capsules 625mg, were some of the fake pharmaceuticals seized.

It added that the facility has been placed on hold, and all illegal products have been evacuated.

“These counterfeit medicines, estimated at over ₦300 million, pose severe health risks, including treatment failure, organ damage, and potential carcinogenic effects due to unknown compositions.

“The suspect has been invited for questioning, and investigations are underway.

NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious products and activities to the nearest NAFDAC office,” the statement noted.