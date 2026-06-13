nambra Arrests Pastor Accused of Taking Married Women as Wives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Government has confirmed the arrest of Pastor Harrison Charles, founder of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, over allegations that he took several married women from their husbands and made them his wives.

The pastor, whose church members are among his accusers, is also alleged to have encouraged wife-swapping among members of his congregation.

His arrest comes as the Anambra State Government continues its crackdown on fake pastors and other individuals accused of using religion to exploit people.

Confirming the arrest in a Facebook post, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Ejimofor Opara, said the cleric was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba following a viral video containing allegations against him.

According to Opara, the pastor has been handed over to the police and is currently being investigated in collaboration with the state government.

He said that during the arrest, security operatives found 11 babies in the pastor’s residence.

According to Opara, the pastor claimed to be the father of all 11 children and said they were born to 11 of his wives.

He also reportedly told investigators that he could not state the exact number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has fathered.

The state government said investigations are ongoing and called on members of the public with useful information about the pastor’s activities to come forward.

Opara quoted the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Mr Ken Emeakayi, as urging anyone with additional information to report to the government through the designated hotline.

The police have yet to release further details as investigations continue.