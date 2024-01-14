NASS Postpones Plenary Resumption To Jan 30

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly has postponed its plenary resumption to December 30, 2023.

This comes two weeks after after passing the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024.

Earlier, the lawmakers fixed their resumption for January 23.

In a message addressed to all members of the House of Representatives, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, said plenary will resume on January 30.

“I am directed inform Hon. Members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, 30th January 2024 at 11:00 am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted,” the message reads.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



