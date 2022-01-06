Don’t Waste Your Money On Presidential Ambition, Primate Ayodele Tells Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, reacted to the rumored presidential ambition of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Primate Ayodele in a prophetic message stated that Osinbajo should not mismanage his money because he will encounter crisis, scandals and several documents will be used to bring him down.

In a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet cautioned that God has not anointed Osinbajo to rule Nigeria.

Ayodele said: “I want to advise the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo not to mismanage his money on his presidential ambition. He will face several crises and lots of documents will be used against him.

“He has not consulted God, He shouldn’t deceive himself with Babangida’s endorsement, God did not anoint him to rule Nigeria.

“God has honored him already and instead of wasting resources, he should consult God well but at the moment, VP Osinbajo isn’t who God has in plan for Nigeria.

“President Buhari doesn’t want him there including some of his subordinates, they will use scandals to finish him.”