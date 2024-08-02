Nationwide Protest: Tonto Dikeh Backs President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Thursday, controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, as the nationwide protest began.

Tonto, taking to her Instagram page praised Tinubu’s efforts with an infograph.

She writes: “Statistics don’t lie: everyone is working to get this country to where we want it to be.

“One thing about Nigerians is that if they don’t like you, nothing you do will ever be good enough for them.

“Let’s not deny this glaring truth. Stay safe and make wise decisions always.”

According to the statistics the actress posted, there are lots of positives and quantum improvements in terms of foreign reserves, minimum wage, forex backlog, oil production, and debt-to-revenue ratio.

Her statement did not go down well with some of her followers and reacting to them, she writes: “If politics will make you unfollow me, please go ahead. I have no hard feelings; I wouldn’t stop supporting to make this country a great place. One thing I wouldn’t do is stress about what you think of my opinion and of my choices or even block my comment section. God bless you all with love and light, #KINGTONTO.”

The African Examiner presents some of the dissenting views of netizens who reacted to Dikeh’s post

An angry fan writes, “What’s all this na? Can U just hand over this phone to your manager. Without followers… You are nothing, without FANS even the government will not recognize abeg. That you have enough food in your house, just like I do doesn’t mean you should deny the fact that people are suffering. I do not hate PBAT but I hate the fact that he is using ya’ll to tactical make it look like Nigeria is better in his hands. Stop it, my dear.”

“I understand you are struggling to get SSA appointment but allow your conscience speak for you,” said another fan.

Another Instagram user berated the actress for accusing Dikeh of emotional blackmail, saying, “See emotional blackmail… ma you saw the hardship and you kept mute and you are in the ruling party madam… you have never address the presidency or governor in any video to show you are concern but you are here address us like say we me small pikin.. madam carry ur phone give ur manager. We like you pass make you start all this rubbish this morning.. we be fans so we go tell you the truth”.

Following the backlash, the actress limited the comments on her post. All this comes after Dikeh affirmed her support for President Tinubu earlier in the day and posted statistics of the president’s one year in office. Her caption read, “One thing about Nigerians is that if they don’t like you, nothing you do will ever be good enough for them. Let’s not deny this glaring truth.”